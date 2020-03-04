PM Modi’s Brussels visit for India-EU summit deferred over coronavirus outbreak: MEA
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be visiting Brussels after India and the European Union decided to call off the India-EU summit in view of advice by health authorities due to the global coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of External Affairs announced Thursday. “As far as India-EU Summit is concerned which PM Modi had to attend, the health authorities of both the countries suggested that travelling must not take place at present. So, it has been decided that summit will be rescheduled on a mutually convenient date,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in his weekly media briefing. “The decision has been taken in the spirit of close cooperation between the EU and India...