Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren Camps In Unity Talks As She Considers Campaign Future After Super Tuesday: Report
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Allies of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are in unity talks as they seek to rally around one agenda following poor Super Tuesday performances, it has been reported. Congressional backers of Sen. Sanders (I-Vt.) have tried to gauge whether Sen. Warren (D-Mass.) would endorse Sanders if she were to drop out of the 2020 race, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday night. The newspaper further reported that Warren supporters were being asked to back Sanders' campaign and drop their allegiance to the Massachusetts senator. Two sources...
Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the Democratic primary, according to a person with her campaign. She's dropping out after losing across the map on Super Tuesday. She even came in third in her home state of Massachusetts. Warren’s campaign said she would stay in the race all the way to the...
Former vice president Joe Biden may have barreled to victory during Super Tuesday, but the bulk of LGBT+ voters voted for Vermont senator Bernie Sanders. While... PinkNews Also reported by •USATODAY.com
It’ll be billionaire vs. billionaire when Tom Steyer returns to the Democratic debate stage in South Carolina on Tuesday night to face off against Michael... The Wrap Also reported by •Mediaite •Deutsche Welle
