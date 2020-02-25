Global  

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren Camps In Unity Talks As She Considers Campaign Future After Super Tuesday: Report

WorldNews Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren Camps In Unity Talks As She Considers Campaign Future After Super Tuesday: ReportAllies of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are in unity talks as they seek to rally around one agenda following poor Super Tuesday performances, it has been reported. Congressional backers of Sen. Sanders (I-Vt.) have tried to gauge whether Sen. Warren (D-Mass.) would endorse Sanders if she were to drop out of the 2020 race, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday night. The newspaper further reported that Warren supporters were being asked to back Sanders' campaign and drop their allegiance to the Massachusetts senator. Two sources...
