Afghan war crimes probe must go ahead, ICC judges rule

WorldNews Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Afghan war crimes probe must go ahead, ICC judges ruleAppeals judges at the International Criminal Court gave the green light on Thursday for prosecutors to open an investigation targeting the Taliban, Afghan forces and US military and intelligence personnel for war crimes and crimes against humanity. "The prosecutor is authorised to commence an investigation into alleged crimes committed on the territory of Afghanistan since May 1, 2003," International Criminal Court judge Piotr Hofmanski said. The global court upheld an appeal by prosecutors against a pretrial chamber's...
News video: Judges say Afghanistan war crimes probe can proceed

Judges say Afghanistan war crimes probe can proceed 01:25

 Judges from the International Criminal Court have ruled an investigation into alleged war crimes by the Taliban and U.S. and Afghan forces can go ahead, despite U.S. opposition. Lucy Fielder reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

ICC Appeals Judges Authorize Investigation Into Afghan War Crimes [Video]ICC Appeals Judges Authorize Investigation Into Afghan War Crimes

The investigation will look into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan committed by the Taliban, Afghan National Security Forces, and the U.S. military.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:15Published

Sudan To Hand Over Ex-President For War Crimes Trial [Video]Sudan To Hand Over Ex-President For War Crimes Trial

ICC prosecutors want him to face charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, including for the 2003 Darfur conflict.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

International court backs Afghan war crimes probe

Appeal judges at the International Criminal Court have given prosecutors the go-ahead to launch an investigation into alleged war crimes by Taliban, Afghan und...
Deutsche Welle

Investigation into alleged Afghan war crimes to go ahead, rules ICC

Senior judges of the International Criminal Court have ruled in favour of an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by US forces, overturning a previous...
SBS

