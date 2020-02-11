Afghan war crimes probe must go ahead, ICC judges rule

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court gave the green light on Thursday for prosecutors to open an investigation targeting the Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court gave the green light on Thursday for prosecutors to open an investigation targeting the Taliban Afghan forces and US military and intelligence personnel for war crimes and crimes against humanity. "The prosecutor is authorised to commence an investigation into alleged crimes committed on the territory of Afghanistan since May 1, 2003," International Criminal Court judge Piotr Hofmanski said. The global court upheld an appeal by prosecutors against a pretrial chamber's... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

6 days ago < > Embed Credit: Rumble - Published Judges say Afghanistan war crimes probe can proceed 01:25 Judges from the International Criminal Court have ruled an investigation into alleged war crimes by the Taliban and U.S. and Afghan forces can go ahead, despite U.S. opposition. Lucy Fielder reports.