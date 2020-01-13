Global  

Facebook decides to take down Trump 2020 campaign's 'census' ads

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Facebook Inc on Thursday removed ads by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign that asked users to fill out an "Official 2020 Congressional District Census" because the ads violate the company's policy against misinformation on the government's census.
 President Trump’s reelection bid will soon soar to new heights as the campaign will invest in advertising on a blimp. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Facebook removes Trump campaign ads that look like Census forms hours after drawing criticism

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats slammed Facebook for not stopping Republicans from posting misleading Census-like ads.
USATODAY.com

Facebook removes 'deceptive' Trump census ads

The ads made it appear users were taking part in the official 2020 US census, not a general survey.
BBC News


