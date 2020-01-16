Liberal politician accuses first female Muslim MP of thinking 'her diversity is better than others'

Responding to backlash over the comments, Alex Hawke said the Labor Party was "fixated on identity politics and appears constantly triggered by everything and everything".

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources A 23-year-old has a boyfriend who is more than TWICE her age A 23-year-old has told how she doesn't care what people think of her boyfriend who is more than TWICE her age - because the sex is "100% better" than with younger men.Laura-Marie Jenks, 23, fell in.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:38Published on February 7, 2020 Susie Wolff Is Bringing Diversity To The World Of Formula E Susie Wolff has had a career of being the only woman on track, the only woman in the room. Becoming the first female driver in 22 years to drive a Formula One car at Silverstone in 2014, Wolff knew.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 05:19Published on January 16, 2020

Tweets about this