Viva Mexico gets boost from San Diego, Acapulco yacht clubs

Seattle Times Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nearly 50 years after a Mexican yacht won the first Whitbread Round the World Race, prominent members of the San Diego and Acapulco yacht clubs are backing Viva Mexico in The Ocean Race 2021. Among them are Malin Burnham, a San Diego businessman and civic leader who was involved in Dennis […]
Viva Mexico gets boost from San Diego, Acapulco yacht clubs

Prominent members of the San Diego and Acapulco yacht clubs are backing Viva Mexico in The Ocean Race 2021
