SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nearly 50 years after a Mexican yacht won the first Whitbread Round the World Race, prominent members of the San Diego and Acapulco yacht clubs are backing Viva Mexico in The Ocean Race 2021. Among them are Malin Burnham, a San Diego businessman and civic leader who was involved in Dennis […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Plant-Based Swaps for Every Occasion with Sweet Earth Plant-Based Swaps for Every Occasion with Sweet Earth Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:30Published 1 hour ago Santas worry AB-5 could 'kill' Christmas California’s new gig economy law was meant to help rideshare drivers and other freelance workers get better benefits, but some critics say it’s threatening the spirit of Christmas itself. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:31Published 22 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Viva Mexico gets boost from San Diego, Acapulco yacht clubs Prominent members of the San Diego and Acapulco yacht clubs are backing Viva Mexico in The Ocean Race 2021

FOX Sports 2 hours ago



Court temporarily halts Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy SAN DIEGO (AP) — An federal appeals court has temporarily halted a major Trump administration policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases...

Seattle Times 6 days ago





Tweets about this Mexico share Viva Mexico gets boost from San Diego, Acapulco yacht clubs - Washington Times https://t.co/v30aqprOs9 2 hours ago