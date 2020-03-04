Global  

Biden’s comeback leaves Sanders little time to expand appeal

Thursday, 5 March 2020
In an unexpectedly strong night for Joe Biden, the former vice president won 10 of the 14 states up for grabs on Super Tuesday
Pressure Mounts On Sanders

Pressure Mounts On Sanders

 Bernie Sanders lost the momentum in the Democratic presidential race. Sanders has little time to expand his base to defeat Biden in Michigan and the other March 10th states. Biden won 10 out of 14 Super Tuesday states, putting Sanders back against the wall. Biden now has the momentum and a virtually...

Sanders' Campaign Changes Strategy For Presidential Campaign [Video]Sanders' Campaign Changes Strategy For Presidential Campaign

After Super Tuesday Bernie Sanders’ campaign is shifting strategies for his 2020 presidential campaign. According to Politico, negative TV ads and highlighting former President Barack Obama’s..

Biden's Super Tuesday surge reshapes Democratic race [Video]Biden's Super Tuesday surge reshapes Democratic race

The search for a Democrat to challenge Republican U.S. President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election narrowed on Wednesday to a choice between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, who staged a comeback in..

Biden's comeback leaves Sanders little time to expand appeal

After losing the momentum in the Democratic presidential race, Bernie Sanders has work to do - and little time to do it - to build the "multiracial,...
Fox News Voter Analysis: Biden, Sanders emerge from Dem pack on Super Tuesday

The Democratic Primary took a dramatic turn Tuesday, with Joe Biden winning at least eight states to continue his comeback story. At the same time, Bernie...
