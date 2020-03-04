Biden’s comeback leaves Sanders little time to expand appeal
In an unexpectedly strong night for Joe Biden, the former vice president won 10 of the 14 states up for grabs on Super Tuesday
Bernie Sanders lost the momentum in the Democratic presidential race. Sanders has little time to expand his base to defeat Biden in Michigan and the other March 10th states. Biden won 10 out of 14 Super Tuesday states, putting Sanders back against the wall. Biden now has the momentum and a virtually... Pressure Mounts On Sanders 00:41
