There's a reason Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy looks so tired

The Age Thursday, 5 March 2020
He was supposed to leave the role a week ago, but Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy is staying on to shepherd Australia through the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Chief Medical Officer tells LBC all you need to know about coronavirus

Medical advisors meet PM ahead of Cobra Meeting [Video]Medical advisors meet PM ahead of Cobra Meeting

Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance along with Health Secretary Matt Hancock are meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of..

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus [Video]A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus

Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..

Watch: The Health Minister to provide coronavirus update

The Health Minister Greg Hunt and the Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy will provide an update on the COVID-19 outbreak at 1.20pm (AEDT).
How COVID-19 is spreading across Sydney

Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy identified Sydney as "the significant, biggest part of our outbreak", as the number of confirmed cases in NSW...
