RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A sweeping energy bill that supporters said would make Virginia a national leader in addressing climate change passed the state House Thursday amid warnings by critics that it will carry a steep price tag. The legislation, called the Virginia Clean Economy Act, moved to the Senate for its expected final passage. […]



Recent related news from verified sources Gov. Northam-backed gun control bills pass in Virginia RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Parts of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s sweeping gun control legislation have won final passage in the General Assembly. Lawmakers in the...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



Virginia lawmakers send ‘historic’ energy bill to governor RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers gave final passage Friday to a sweeping energy bill that would overhaul how the state’s utilities generate...

Seattle Times 8 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this