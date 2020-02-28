Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Alberta reports first presumptive case of COVID-19

Alberta reports first presumptive case of COVID-19

CBC.ca Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Alberta has reported its first presumptive case of COVID-19, the provincial government said Thursday afternoon.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: First presumptive case of COVID-19 in Nevada

First presumptive case of COVID-19 in Nevada 02:13

 SNHD officials announced the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in Nevada. Jeremy Chen reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases reported in Colorado [Video]Two presumptive positive Coronavirus cases reported in Colorado

DENVER – Colorado has reported its first case of the novel coronavirus in the state. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said Thursday a man in his 30s visiting Summit..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 09:45Published

First coronavirus case in Colorado [Video]First coronavirus case in Colorado

The first presumptive case of COVID-19 was in a patient who had visited Summit County.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Senegal: Govt Reports First COVID-19 Case

[WHO] Senegal today reported its first case of COVID-19, becoming the fourth country in Africa to confirm the virus. The patient is a French national and a...
allAfrica.com

Quebec has its first presumptive case of COVID-19

Quebec has its first presumptive case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that originated in China, according to a source inside Quebec's health ministry.
CTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.