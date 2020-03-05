Harvey Weinstein moved to jail after having heart surgery

The ex-movie mogul is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of two sexual assault charges.



Recent related videos from verified sources Harvey Weinstein Transferred To Rikers Island Infirmary Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is spending is first night in jail Thursday. He was transferred Thursday afternoon from Bellevue Hospital to the infirmary in Rikers Island. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:24Published 9 hours ago Weinstein: Hospital To Rikers Island Jail FILE PHOTO: Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at the New York Criminal Court during his ongoing sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 24, 2020... Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:33Published 12 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Being Transferred To Rikers After Undergoing Heart Surgery “He’s nervous but he isn’t in control and has to deal with it." [ more › ]

Gothamist 11 hours ago



Harvey Weinstein Undergoes Heart Surgery Ahead of Rape Case Sentencing Harvey Weinstein has undergone heart surgery and is set to be moved from a New York hospital to the city's Rikers Island jail complex on Thursday ahead of his...

E! Online 12 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this