Harvey Weinstein moved to jail after having heart surgery

BBC News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The ex-movie mogul is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of two sexual assault charges.
News video: Weinstein Takes Up Residence In Rikers Island Jail

Weinstein Takes Up Residence In Rikers Island Jail 00:36

 Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was transferred to New York's Rikers Island jail complex on Thursday. According to Reuters, Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault last week. The former producer was a key force behind acclaimed films such as “The English Patient” and...

Harvey Weinstein Transferred To Rikers Island Infirmary [Video]Harvey Weinstein Transferred To Rikers Island Infirmary

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is spending is first night in jail Thursday. He was transferred Thursday afternoon from Bellevue Hospital to the infirmary in Rikers Island.

Weinstein: Hospital To Rikers Island Jail [Video]Weinstein: Hospital To Rikers Island Jail

FILE PHOTO: Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at the New York Criminal Court during his ongoing sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 24, 2020...

Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Being Transferred To Rikers After Undergoing Heart Surgery

Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Being Transferred To Rikers After Undergoing Heart Surgery“He’s nervous but he isn’t in control and has to deal with it." [ more › ]
Gothamist

Harvey Weinstein Undergoes Heart Surgery Ahead of Rape Case Sentencing

Harvey Weinstein has undergone heart surgery and is set to be moved from a New York hospital to the city's Rikers Island jail complex on Thursday ahead of his...
E! Online

