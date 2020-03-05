Global  

Facebook Removes Misleading Trump Census Ads

NYTimes.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The social media company has had a permissive policy about truthfulness in political content. But it drew the line on interfering with the national census.
Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's 'census' ads certainly seem like they violate Facebook's rules

Facebook failed us again. It's allowing Donald Trump to use misleading ads related to the U.S. census despite Facebook's pledge to stop these kinds of...
Mashable

Facebook removes 'deceptive' Trump census ads

The ads made it appear users were taking part in the official 2020 US census, not a general survey.
BBC News

Tweets about this

richardweiner

Richard Weiner RT @joncoopertweets: Facebook will remove more than 1,000 Trump campaign ads directing people to fill out an online form titled “Official 2… 8 minutes ago

inabster

Nabil H The Peacemaker ⚛️☮️ RT @RT_com: Democrat outrage forces Facebook to remove Team Trump's ‘misleading’ Census ads https://t.co/bKcqlan4O1 17 minutes ago

BellaCampi56

Sandy Campisciana RT @dacuratola: "Facebook Removes Misleading Trump Census Ads" by BY CECILIA KANG via NYT https://t.co/dSba7jbg5M https://t.co/oYVtuQvgLI 19 minutes ago

BOLNewsOfficial

BOL NEWS Facebook removes misleading advertisements from Trump’s census campaign https://t.co/HH7zxcc6Cg 19 minutes ago

DigDemLab

Digital Democracy Lab RT @shannimcg: turns out Facebook reversed course and decided to take down the Trump campaign census ads per their policy about banning mis… 21 minutes ago

DigDemLab

Digital Democracy Lab RT @ceciliakang: New: Facebook Removes Misleading Trump Census Ads, Its First Stand Against Census Misinformation https://t.co/2hC7hAIXib 23 minutes ago

jijinjohn

The Devil wears Pavada Facebook to remove misleading Trump 'census' ads https://t.co/iLcespZnQ8 31 minutes ago

Amalicea

Alice Colombi #Facebook Removes Misleading Trump Census Ads https://t.co/fZeBYsHQ7t #Election2020 #socialmedia #disinformation 37 minutes ago

