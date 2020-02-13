Global  

Judge orders review of unredacted Mueller report, calls AG Barr's account 'misleading'

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
A federal judge criticized Attorney General William Barr on Thursday, ordering the Justice Department to hand over the Mueller report, unredacted.
Convicted Trump ally Stone loses bid to delay sentencing [Video]Convicted Trump ally Stone loses bid to delay sentencing

A federal judge denied a bid by longtime Donald Trump friend Roger Stone to delay his sentencing, despite furious tweets by the president defending the political operative and self-proclaimed "dirty..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:24Published

Barr On Trump: 'I Won't Be Bullied By Anyone' [Video]Barr On Trump: 'I Won't Be Bullied By Anyone'

US Attorney General William Barr called out President Donald Trump on Thursday. Barr's criticism followed the president’s attacks on the prosecutors, judge and jury in the trial of longtime adviser..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:45Published


Judge orders review of Mueller report redactions

A federal judge criticized Attorney General Bill Barr for "lack of candor" and "calculated attempt to influence public discourse."
CBS News

Judge sharply rebukes Barr’s handling of Mueller report

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday sharply rebuked Attorney General William Barr’s handling of the special counsel’s Russia report, saying Barr...
Seattle Times

GenXNukeBaby RT @B52Malmet: We all saw Barr bury the Mueller Report in broad daylight. Now a Republican-appointed judge has a scathing review of Barr’s… 2 seconds ago

Emmy The Cozy Deplorable RT @TheLastRefuge2: Federal Judge Questions AG Bill Barr Credibility, Orders Review of Unredacted Mueller Report… https://t.co/bAflhlOR0K h… 57 seconds ago

MicheleSDRN RT @joshgerstein: BREAKING: Judge won't take DOJ's word on deletions from Mueller report. Orders that he get unredacted copy to review. Doc… 1 minute ago

Mary Force THE TRUTH ALWAYS ALWAYS ALWAYS FINDS A WAY https://t.co/encFxk9Zvz 1 minute ago

🇺🇸Mrs. Deplorable Idaho JoJo🇺🇸 RT @Trey_VonDinkis: . ⚖️ LAW & ORDER - JUDGE DOESN'T TRUST BARR / WANTS to SEE FULL 'MUELLER' In a Big Clash at the TOP of U.S. Justice -… 2 minutes ago

