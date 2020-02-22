Global  

Sounders’ match Saturday to be played despite coronavirus concerns. But could other Seattle-area sporting events soon be affected?

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Despite growing fears over the spread of the coronavirus, the Sounders’ match against the Columbus Crew at CenturyLink Field Saturday — which would certainly qualify as a large event — is currently slated to be played as scheduled.
