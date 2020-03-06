Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Undergoes Emergency Heart Surgery

TIME Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery 00:59

 No return date has been set for JPMorgan Chase &amp; Co boss Jamie Dimon to return to work, after he underwent emergancy heart surgery on Thursday. The operation was a success, but Dimon will be out of action at least for several weeks. Adam Reed reports.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon undergoes emergency heart surgery

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon had emergency heart surgery to treat an aortic dissection on Thursday morning and is "recovering well," the bank...
Reuters Also reported by •The AgeSeattle Times

Factbox: Five facts about JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon

The following are five facts about Jamie Dimon, who is recovering from emergency heart surgery that took place on Thursday morning.
Reuters India


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.