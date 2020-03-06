Jamal Murray hits late jumper to lift Nuggets past Hornets

Global  

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jamal Murray hit a running, off-balance 13-footer from the baseline with 5.1 seconds left and the Denver Nuggets overcame an eight-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-112 on Thursday night. Murray had 18 points, and Nikola Jokic added 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. The Nuggets entered […]
