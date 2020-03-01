Global  

Amid coronavirus concerns, Seattle homebuying frenzy continues

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The condo a quarter-mile away from the Life Care Center of Kirkland — the long-term care facility at the epicenter of the U.S. novel coronavirus outbreak — hit the market at $365,000 last week, one day after the first resident of the nearby facility died of the flulike illness. By Monday, roughly 34 groups of […]
