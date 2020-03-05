💧Ben F Bridges They hadn’t done that already? No wonder my reports about people doing these horrible things were ignored. Twitter… https://t.co/OZzvAUIRPs 9 minutes ago David RT @Laoch16: Does this mean it will ban all posts and advertisements involving the #NDIS? Twitter bans content that 'dehumanises' people… 14 minutes ago Laoch Does this mean it will ban all posts and advertisements involving the #NDIS? Twitter bans content that 'dehumani… https://t.co/jjGNaabYDp 23 minutes ago Elok Permata RT @Reuters: Twitter bans posts that 'dehumanize' people in connection with diseases, a step that corresponds with an explosion of tweets a… 27 minutes ago Sehr Rushmeen RT @BOLNewsOfficial: Twitter Bans Posts that promotes Hateful Content https://t.co/wl5fckMwNo https://t.co/ygmAijpTW8 1 hour ago BOL NEWS Twitter Bans Posts that promotes Hateful Content https://t.co/wl5fckMwNo https://t.co/ygmAijpTW8 1 hour ago The Door RT @ReutersWorld: Twitter bans posts that 'dehumanize' people in connection with diseases https://t.co/ElH9KGxLEl https://t.co/KQ3eTLJb2C 1 hour ago Alan G Twitter bans content that 'dehumanises' people with disability or disease https://t.co/uAo0Frbe5A via @SBSNews… https://t.co/oju2zesh37 2 hours ago