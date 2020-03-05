Global  

Twitter bans content that 'dehumanises' people with disability or disease

SBS Friday, 6 March 2020
Twitter has taken further steps to stamp out hateful posts, banning tweets that dehumanise people because of disease or disability.
Twitter expands hateful conduct rules to ban dehumanizing speech around age, disability and now, disease

Last year, Twitter expanded its rules around hate speech to include dehumanizing speech against religious groups. Today, Twitter says it’s expanding its rule...
TechCrunch

Twitter will delete hate speech related to age, disability and disease

Last year, Twitter updated its harmful conduct policy to require the deletion of hate speech based on religion. Today, the company is updating its rules to...
engadget


