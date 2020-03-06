Global  

Nathaniel Woods Execution: Supreme Court Orders Temporary Stay in Alabama

Friday, 6 March 2020
Nathaniel Woods was condemned by a judge even though a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on his sentence.
Supreme Court orders temporary stay of execution for death row inmate Nathaniel Woods

The order, signed by Justice Clarence Thomas, said the execution will be halted pending further order of the court.
Supreme Court Halts Alabama Execution of Nathaniel Woods so It Can Review His Appeal


breakingnewsbo1

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @_newarthill: BREAKING NEWS: Alabama executes Nathaniel Woods for slaying of three cops in 2004 after the Supreme Court dramatically REV… 3 seconds ago

Zombicidalmanic

🇨🇦 Sho'Nuff RT @CrimeWatchDaily: UPDATE: Alabama death row inmate Nathaniel Woods executed, despite Supreme Court stay | https://t.co/kuXcIALah5 https:… 10 seconds ago

breakingnewsbo1

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @HamonSpot: BREAKING NEWS: Alabama executes Nathaniel Woods https://t.co/DniQFD2IM2 10 seconds ago

anildhoundiya11

[email protected] RT @DianneG: Supreme Court issues stay of execution for Alabama inmate Nathaniel Woods - https://t.co/nkR6mAXUwe 13 seconds ago

HeyAjaGirl

aja. Some days you just gotta cry. https://t.co/c141eNCgpL 14 seconds ago

nytimes

The New York Times Just minutes before Nathaniel Woods was set to die, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a temporary stay delaying his exe… https://t.co/M8gCJ0nez8 18 seconds ago

breakingnewsbo1

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @ps9714: BREAKING NEWS: Alabama executes inmate Nathaniel Woods. The US Supreme Court has denied the stay of execution of Alabama inma… 19 seconds ago

ramirezadrian06

Adrian Ramirez RT @justinamash: The stay of execution has been denied by the U.S. Supreme Court. Even if Nathaniel Woods deserves punishment, his executio… 20 seconds ago

