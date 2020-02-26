Zibanejad scores 5 goals to lead Rangers past Caps in OT

Global  

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored five goals to match the New York Rangers’ record, capping the scoring spree 33 seconds into overtime in a wild 6-5 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. Zibanejad is the second player in NHL history to score his fifth goal in OT, joining Detroit’s Sergei Fedorov, […]
