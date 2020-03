Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford has established attendance limits at 10 sports venues "to allow fans the opportunity for social distancing" as a precautionary measure given concerns about the coronavirus. The university said Thursday that attendance would involve limiting entrants to about one-third of each venue's capacity through April 15 or beyond that date if […]