US announces $8bn coronavirus funding, testing underway on cruise ship

WorldNews Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
US announces $8bn coronavirus funding, testing underway on cruise shipShares US lawmakers passed an emergency $8.3 billion spending bill to combat the coronavirus Thursday as health workers boarded a cruise ship held off the coast of San Francisco to test sick passengers and crew. The Senate gave sweeping bipartisan support to the funding a day after the House passed the bill, so that it could be quickly sent to the White House for President Donald Trump's signature. "The American people are looking for leadership, they want assurance their government is up to the task of protecting the health and safety," said Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surged,...
 Just over 20 people are exhibiting "flu-like" symptoms out of around 2,500 on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which started in San Francisco and traveled to Mexico and Hawaii. One passenger aboard the ship recently died from the coronavirus. Joe Vazquez reports. (3-4-2020)

