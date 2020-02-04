Global  

Yes Bank shares set to tumble as RBI takes control

Reuters India Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Shares in India's fifth-largest private sector lender Yes Bank are expected to tumble on Friday, after the central bank took control of the bank and limited withdrawals because of a serious deterioration in its financial position.
