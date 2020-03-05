Global  

Sen. Chuck Schumer's threatening rhetoric to Supreme Court justices crosses a line

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Schumer tried to walk it back with I'm-from-Brooklyn equivocation. As they might also say in Brooklyn, it was a day late and a dollar short: Our view
News video: McConnell slams Schumer pt. 1

McConnell slams Schumer pt. 1 02:42

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Sen. Chuck Schumer over threats to Supreme Court Justices.

Trump Says Action Must Be Taken Against Chuck Schumer [Video]Trump Says Action Must Be Taken Against Chuck Schumer

President Donald Trump called out Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. He said Schumer referencing two justices during an abortion rally posed a threat to the Supreme Court. Trump said: “If a..

Sen. Chuck Schumer Clarifies Comments After Being Accused Of Threatening Supreme Court Members [Video]Sen. Chuck Schumer Clarifies Comments After Being Accused Of Threatening Supreme Court Members

No apology, but a clarification Thursday by Sen. Chuck Schumer after he was accused of making threats against members of the Supreme Court; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Chuck Schumer Threatened Two Supreme Court Justices — But WaPo’s Story Is All About GOP’s Response

'MITCH MCCONNELL is set to pour gasoline on a CHUCK SCHUMER/Supreme Court controversy'
Daily Caller

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Says He Regrets Remarks About Supreme Court Justices


TIME


JPFlorida🇺🇸 RT @RepAndyBiggsAZ: I introduced today’s resolution to condemn Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer because his threatening rhetoric has NO… 11 seconds ago

