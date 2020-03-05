David G Pfister Sen. Chuck Schumer is connecting the dots between alarming court rulings and the election https://t.co/5bnFyGX0CD via @usatoday 57 minutes ago

RamZar Sen. Chuck Schumer is connecting the dots between alarming court rulings and the election https://t.co/LhGAfEaWBv via @USATODAY 1 hour ago

Chemical Bobby RT @ToBeSafeNSound: Sen. Chuck Schumer is connecting the dots between alarming court rulings and the election - USA TODAY https://t.co/SWjt… 2 hours ago

Christine G. East Sen. Chuck Schumer is connecting the dots between alarming court rulings and the election https://t.co/8JTL0yinwj via ⁦@usatodayDC⁩ 3 hours ago

Sophia A. Nelson RT @usatodayopinion: Sen. Chuck #Schumer is connecting the dots between alarming court rulings and the election #Opposingview: Democratic l… 4 hours ago

USA TODAY Opinion Sen. Chuck #Schumer is connecting the dots between alarming court rulings and the election #Opposingview: Democrati… https://t.co/nPgTkb3p8K 4 hours ago