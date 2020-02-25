Global  

India’s central bank takes control of Yes Bank

FT.com Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
RBI warns depositors not to panic as crisis sparks concern over broader financial system
Recent related news from verified sources

Yes Bank shares set to tumble as RBI takes control

Shares in India's fifth-largest private sector lender Yes Bank are expected to tumble on Friday, after the central bank took control of the bank and limited...
Reuters India

India can Begin Trading Bitcoin Once Again

India has always been an interesting region for cryptocurrencies. Despite a ban by the local central bank, trading of Bitcoin and altcoins will resume shortly. A...
The Merkle

