At the Cookeville Community Center, people come to recover personal items that had been blown away, some of them for miles, by a killer tornado.

You Might Like

Tweets about this April 📷 Mama Bear 🐻⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Tennessean: Blown miles away by a tornado, photos and memories are being rediscovered in Putnam County https://t.co/wKEanKhhhs 41 minutes ago PsyDame RT @cfcpac: Photos and memories are being rediscovered miles away after deadly Tennessee tornado: At the Cookeville Community Center, peopl… 1 hour ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Photos and memories are being rediscovered miles away after deadly Tennessee tornado: At the Cookeville Community C… https://t.co/82KQIWGjow 1 hour ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Photos and memories are being rediscovered miles away after deadly Tennessee tornado https://t.co/aSBciLo7Cd 1 hour ago Tennessean Blown miles away by a tornado, photos and memories are being rediscovered in Putnam County https://t.co/wKEanKhhhs 2 hours ago Holly Meyer RT @duanegang: Blown miles away by a tornado, photos and memories are being rediscovered in Putnam County https://t.co/Uj5tlEeBX9 via @tenn… 3 hours ago knoxnews Blown miles away by a tornado, photos and memories are being rediscovered in Putnam County https://t.co/IotRUqkIMq 3 hours ago Duane Gang Blown miles away by a tornado, photos and memories are being rediscovered in Putnam County https://t.co/Uj5tlEeBX9… https://t.co/NrMqKnjM1t 5 hours ago