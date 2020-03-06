Global  

Photos and memories are being rediscovered miles away after deadly Tennessee tornado

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
At the Cookeville Community Center, people come to recover personal items that had been blown away, some of them for miles, by a killer tornado.
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published < > Embed
News video: Coffee shop helping tornado victims find precious memories lost in the storm

Coffee shop helping tornado victims find precious memories lost in the storm 02:10

 A coffee shop in downtown Cookeville is collecting pictures found on other people’s property after Tuesday’s deadly tornado in hopes of one day give back to the owners.

