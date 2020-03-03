Ohio State women pull away to beat Minnesota 77-56
Friday, 6 March 2020 () INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aaliyah Patty had 15 points and eight rebounds to help No. 6 seed Ohio State beat No. 11 seed Minnesota 77-56 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night. Ohio State will face third-seeded and 19th-ranked Iowa in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Buckeyes (19-11) scored 14 straight […]
