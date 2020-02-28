Trump set to sign $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus outbreak
Friday, 6 March 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to sign an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak. The legislation would provide federal public health agencies money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments, and help state and local governments prepare for and respond to the threat. The Senate passed the measure Thursday to […]
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration may take further steps to address travel from the United States to areas with high rates of coronavirus, but said officials were not weighing any restrictions on domestic travel.