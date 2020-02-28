Global  

Trump set to sign $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus outbreak

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to sign an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak. The legislation would provide federal public health agencies money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments, and help state and local governments prepare for and respond to the threat. The Senate passed the measure Thursday to […]
News video: Trump: U.S. may block travel to coronavirus 'hot spots'

Trump: U.S. may block travel to coronavirus 'hot spots' 00:57

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration may take further steps to address travel from the United States to areas with high rates of coronavirus, but said officials were not weighing any restrictions on domestic travel.

Donald Trump talks coronavirus at Q&A session [Video]Donald Trump talks coronavirus at Q&A session

US President Donald Trump has defended his administration’s response to the coronavirus and his confrontational style of name-calling political opponents during a televised question and answer..

Alex Vogel discusses the economic and political impact of coronavirus [Video]Alex Vogel discusses the economic and political impact of coronavirus

President Trump has accused Democrats of politicizing the coronavirus, while Democrats are blasting the administration's handling of the epidemic. What impact will all of this have on the 2020 race?..

Alert: House passes $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus outbreak by sweeping bipartisan vote; Senate vote expected Thursday

WASHINGTON (AP) — House passes $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus outbreak by sweeping bipartisan vote; Senate vote expected Thursday.
Mike Bloomberg Pans Trump on Coronavirus Response: Obama ‘Was Much Better Prepared’

Mike Bloomberg criticized President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak, and compared it unfavorably with Trump nemesis Barack Obama's response...
