Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bias against women still held by nearly 90 per cent of us: study

Bias against women still held by nearly 90 per cent of us: study

The Age Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Report suggests gender equality 'slowing down' in some areas and identifies 'backlash' in attitudes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Half of American women face gender discrimination nearly every day [Video]Half of American women face gender discrimination nearly every day

Sixty-three percent of Americans believe there will always be gender discrimination in the U.S., according to new research.  The study asked 2,000 Americans about their opinions on gender..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nearly 90 per cent of men and women hold some biases against women: UN report

A new study from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) says that nearly 90 per cent of both men and women still hold biases against women in some form.
CTV News


Tweets about this

Bf99Floyd

Bev Floyd 🇦🇺 RT @deemadigan: Bias against women still held by nearly 90 per cent of us: study https://t.co/971vITpz4i via @smh 2 minutes ago

goditsmetess

Tess oh look, something new and different for us https://t.co/3PYOnbOlWe 2 minutes ago

deemadigan

Dee Madigan Bias against women still held by nearly 90 per cent of us: study https://t.co/971vITpz4i via @smh 7 minutes ago

Benji_Seitlhamo

The Diplomat RT @UN: Nearly 90% of men & women hold some sort of bias against women. @UNDP's latest Gender Social Norms Index reveal vast gender power… 17 minutes ago

drajanetalvarez

Dr. Janet Alvarez RT @trish_zornio: Bias runs deep. Yes, I’m a scientist. Yes, I’m qualified. Yes, I’m still running to be the first woman ever elected to th… 19 minutes ago

MissNicoletta

Nicoletta @MrJonCryer Unfortunately some women still won't vote for a woman for President, they have implicit bias against their own gender 2 hours ago

KaurRepublic

KaurRepublic Major world agencies have found that bias against women in government has increased and you still get those people… https://t.co/Psy6kLaZWL 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.