Parliament proceedings | Rajya Sabha adjourned till March 11 amid continuing uproar

BJP names Jyotiraditya Scindia for Rajya Sabha shortly after he joins the party | Oneindia News JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA HAS BEEN NAMED BY THE BJP FOR ONE OF THE TWO RAJYA SABHA SEATS FROM MADHYA PRADESH DUE FOR ELECTIONS LATER THIS MONTH. THE ANNOUNCEMENT CAME SHORTLY AFTER HE JOINED THE BJP. WHILE.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:26Published 1 day ago