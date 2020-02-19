Global  

Federal judge blasts Barr for 'misleading' comments on Mueller report

Friday, 6 March 2020
Federal judge blasts Barr for 'misleading' comments on Mueller report
Barr To Meet With Senate GOP [Video]Barr To Meet With Senate GOP

Attorney General William Barr will meet with Senate Republicans on Tuesday. The meeting will take place at their weekly lunch, according to a source familiar with the planning. The gathering is..

Attorney General Barr considering quitting over Trump tweets: source [Video]Attorney General Barr considering quitting over Trump tweets: source

Attorney General William Barr is considering resigning. Barr is said to have been considering the option due to President Trump’s tweets about the Justice Department. Barr has told people close to..

Federal judge slams AG Barr over Mueller report, vows to review unredacted version

A federal judge has vowed to review an unredacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation in order to determine if those...
Mueller Report: Federal judge criticises William Barr's 'distorted and misleading' summary of Russia probe

A federal judge has delivered a scathing criticism of William Barr's handling of the Mueller Report, terming his summary of the Russia probe "distorted and...
mrnickcooper

mrnickcooper CNN: Federal judge blasts William Barr for Mueller report rollout, asks if it was meant to help Trump.… https://t.co/rraUAnmcDt 1 minute ago

CDunnPasadena

Charles Dunn RT @CNNPolitics: Federal judge blasts Attorney General William Barr for Mueller report rollout, asks if it was meant to help President Trum… 2 minutes ago

KimHopkinsacts

Kim Hopkins Federal Judge Blasts William Barr For Distorting Mueller Report https://t.co/bQ7nbYPDFK #SmartNews 2 minutes ago

BennyMcC

Benjamin McCarthy RT @jaketapper: Federal judge blasts William Barr for Mueller report rollout https://t.co/W9GlZHZqYb 3 minutes ago

DeniseHollar

DeniseHollarHambrook RT @BelkissObadia: 🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨 Federal judge blasts Barr for 'misleading' comments on Mueller report The judge wondered whether Barr's in… 4 minutes ago

PoliticsDoSuck

Political Junkie @AnnCoulter THE CORRUPTION CONTINUES!!! ... TURNING THE SWAMP INTO A CESSPOOL! NO "COLLUSION" EH??? https://t.co/OrToxIK8on 5 minutes ago

camscics

William Padilla Federal judge blasts William Barr for Mueller report rollout https://t.co/ywNhMvtFiD 5 minutes ago

2dialogue

Mike Bloomfield Federal Judge Blasts William Barr For Distorting Mueller Report https://t.co/uYxF1wPsZh 5 minutes ago

