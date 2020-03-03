Global  

Coronavirus latest: South Korea and Japan in quarantine row

Deutsche Welle Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
South Korea says the international community is "losing faith" in Japan over quarantine policies. The World Health Organization has warned a "long list" of countries to "match the level of the threat." Follow us live.
News video: Thai cleaners disinfect restaurant used by worker who returned from coronavirus hot-spot South Korea

Thai cleaners disinfect restaurant used by worker who returned from coronavirus hot-spot South Korea 02:20

 Cleaners disinfect a restaurant in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand, today (March 5) after a worker returned from coronavirus hot-spot South Korea ate there. The overseas worker, one of 5,000 Thais returning from South Korea where 40 have died so far, took their family to the BBQ grill restaurant on...

South Korea protests Japan's quarantine plans over coronavirus

South Korea strongly protested on Friday Japan's decision to impose a two-week quarantine for visitors from South Korea, calling it "unreasonable, excessive and...
Reuters India

South Korea protests Japanese travel curbs as coronavirus ignites diplomatic row

South Korea issued a strongly worded protest on Friday against Japan's decision to quarantine South Korean visitors for two weeks, as coronavirus containment...
Reuters Also reported by •RIA Nov.

