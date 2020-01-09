Kings come through in shootout for 1-0 win over Maple Leafs

Global  

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe scored in the shootout, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0 Thursday night for their fourth consecutive victory. Jonathan Quick made 36 saves in his 52nd career shutout for the Kings, while Frederik Andersen made 30 saves in his 19th career shutout […]
