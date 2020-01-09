LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe scored in the shootout, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0 Thursday night for their fourth consecutive victory. Jonathan Quick made 36 saves in his 52nd career shutout for the Kings, while Frederik Andersen made 30 saves in his 19th career shutout […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Jets, Maple Leafs battle in star-studded shootout The Maple Leafs take on the Jets in a shootout to determine the victor after Auston Matthews' late game-tying tally Credit: NHL Duration: 03:38Published on January 9, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Kings come through in shootout for 1-0 win over Maple Leafs The Los Angeles Kings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0 in a shootout for their fourth consecutive victory

FOX Sports 2 hours ago



Matthews and the Maple Leafs visit the Kings Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the Los Angeles Kings

FOX Sports 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this