Exclusive: Grindr's Chinese owner nears deal to sell gay dating app - sources

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Chinese gaming company Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd is close to signing an agreement to sell popular gay dating app Grindr LLC to a group of investors, according to people familiar with the matter.
