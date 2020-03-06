'We need respect': Ricky Stuart sits down with V'landys, asks for Raiders to be treated as 'equals' Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

V'landys and Stuart sat down on Friday to talk about how the Raiders are often "forgotten" in comparison to Sydney clubs, as well as the six-again incident. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this