Davis Cup qualifier: Ecuador leads Japan 2-0 after Day 1

MIKI, Japan (AP) — Roberto Quiroz beat Yasutaka Uchiyama 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (8) on Friday to give Ecuador a 2-0 lead in their Davis Cup qualifier being played with no spectators amid fears over the spread of the coronavirus. Emilio Gomez beat Go Soeda 7-5, 7-6 (3) in the first singles match to give


