Davis Cup qualifier: Australia leads Brazil 2-0 after Day 1

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — John Millman came from a set and break down to beat Thiago Seyboth Wild 4-6, 7-6 (0), 6-2 to give Australia a 2-0 lead over Brazil after the opening singles in their Davis Cup qualifier on Friday. Jordan Thompson had earlier given Australia the lead with a 6-4, 6-4 win over […]
