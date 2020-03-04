Global  

55-ball 158: Hardik Pandya smashes 20 sixes as he helps Reliance 1 against BPCL in DY Patil T20 tournament

DNA Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
All eager to wear the Indian jersey again, Hardik Pandya is making sure to do it all in the time he has.
Video | Hardik Pandya is back! Hammers sensational 105 in just 39 balls

On a comeback trail, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed his way to a sensational 105 in just 39 balls for Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup here on Friday....
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News

Hardik Pandya after hitting 39-ball 105: No plan that I am going to smash it

Fit-again India all-rounder Hardik Pandya sent a strong message ahead of the South Africa ODI series where he is eyeing a comeback by smashing a whirlwind 105...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsDNA

AVINASH49465394

AVI NASH RT @dna: 55-ball 158: #HardikPandya smashes 20 sixes as he helps Reliance 1 against BPCL in #DYPATILT20 tournament https://t.co/qDcAN51d4u 7 minutes ago

dna

DNA 55-ball 158: #HardikPandya smashes 20 sixes as he helps Reliance 1 against BPCL in #DYPATILT20 tournament https://t.co/qDcAN51d4u 19 minutes ago

latestly

LatestLY Hardik Pandya Smashes 55-Ball 158 During Reliance 1 vs BPCL DY Patil T20 Cup 2020 Semi-Final, Watch Video Highlight… https://t.co/YZ2qrPEmi3 23 minutes ago

IndiaSportscafe

SportsCafe WATCH Video: https://t.co/pDqKf68KED Fearless Hardik Pandya smashes 20 sixes in today's match!🔥🔥🔥👏👏 #DYPATILT20… https://t.co/3GJT8yu1tm 35 minutes ago

mr_latesh

Latesh Kumar Hardik Pandya was enjoying his 2nd match after recovering from his decrease again as he eight fours and 10 sixes to… https://t.co/BxbIRZFDnN 14 hours ago

kundanhere

24k.kundan RT @CricketNDTV: During his 39-ball stay at the crease, #HardikPandya smashed eight fours and 10 towering sixes, helping his side post a ma… 2 days ago

scarletrun

Arun Venugopal In other news, Hardik Pandya smashes a 39-ball 105 and takes 5-26 in the DY Patil invitational T20 tournament #TeamIndia #IPL2020 2 days ago

TheStatesmanLtd

The Statesman Hardik Pandya smashes 37-ball hundred in DY Patil T20 Cup #HardikPandya #DYPatilT20Cup https://t.co/d3E5s8olSl 2 days ago

