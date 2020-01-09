Global  

Brexit: Preparations cost government more than £4bn says watchdog

BBC News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
In October last year, 22,000 civil servants were working on Brexit, the public spending watchdog said.
Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour leadership bid [Video]Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour leadership bid

Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to lead the fight to stamp out anti-Semitism in the party if he wins the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn. The shadow Brexit secretary, who is..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Johnson Brexit Passes [Video]Johnson Brexit Passes

Boris Johnson's Brexit legislation has been backed by Members of Parliament by 330 votes to 231. This marks a historic moment in the Brexit process. The vote comes ahead of the UK's scheduled..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published


Britain's government spent £4.4 billion on Brexit planning

Britain's government has spent at least 4.4 billion pounds of taxpayers' money on preparations to leave the European Union, the public spending watchdog said on...
Reuters India

Britain's government spent 4.4 billion pounds on Brexit planning

Britain's government has spent at least 4.4 billion pounds ($5.6 billion) of taxpayers' money on preparations to leave the European Union, the public spending...
Reuters

em_hayward1

Emma Hayward RT @bruce_dear: Imagine a sane world where this money had been spent on flood defences and hospitals...BBC News - Brexit: Preparations cost… 9 seconds ago

jwrnr

Jan RT @nickreeves9876: Boris Johnson’s government has been accused of “keeping the public in the dark” over the “astounding” true cost of Brex… 9 seconds ago

stayawayjoe77

Jeff Boris Johnson's government has already spent £4.4 billion on Brexit preparations, new figures reveal https://t.co/PjzCFiuUln 53 seconds ago

BloodRedGremlin

Mr Br Gremlin RT @JamieWoodhouse: Spending our money to harm ourselves. This is just the first drop of an ocean to come. Brexit: Preparations cost go… 1 minute ago

Camz99

@Camz99 RT @Independent: Boris Johnson's government has already spent £4.4 billion on Brexit preparations, new figures reveal https://t.co/BwJR5L0K… 2 minutes ago

shellbellerina

Michelle (Mìchealag) RT @GuyMaskall: 4 billion... Imagine if we'd just invested this into the NHS. BBC News - Brexit: Preparations cost government more than £4… 2 minutes ago

AllanSkerratt

Allan Skerratt RT @ChambersofJD: BBC News - 'Brexit: Preparations cost government more than £4bn says watchdog' 🚌 Hhmm.. why don't we spend that on our #… 2 minutes ago

AllanSkerratt

Allan Skerratt RT @WalkingForEU: Plus the other hundreds of billions lost by UK industry. However, a few racists can still say we hate foreigners. Is it w… 3 minutes ago

