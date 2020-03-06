Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ukraine > Young Ukraine chess couple 'killed by laughing gas'

Young Ukraine chess couple 'killed by laughing gas'

BBC News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
A 27-year-old Ukrainian chess champion and his girlfriend aged 18 are found dead in a Moscow flat.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Steph56Renee

Stephanie Renee Young Ukraine chess couple 'killed by laughing gas' - BBC News 👠 https://t.co/5QVCJZCoLm 24 seconds ago

smithie1

roger smith Young Ukraine chess couple 'killed by laughing gas'? White ppl always find the most novel ways to kill themselves https://t.co/7IWWynviVL 4 minutes ago

stefan231

Stefan Langer BBC News - Young Ukraine chess couple 'killed by laughing gas' https://t.co/n4uCP9xF1j 7 minutes ago

UrsulaRooth

🖤 Mercy 🖤 BBC News - Young Ukraine chess couple 'killed by laughing gas' https://t.co/L0mKuJqWwV 10 minutes ago

ClementMomoh4

Clement Momoh RT @BBCWorld: Young Ukraine chess couple 'killed by laughing gas' https://t.co/YJEqBjpQTa 12 minutes ago

amit_aka_AB

Amit kumar Young Ukraine chess couple 'killed by laughing gas' https://t.co/OeSCvPvd2J https://t.co/f64fBZHkaL 14 minutes ago

couriervirgin

Courier Virgin Young Ukraine chess couple 'killed by laughing gas' https://t.co/e7KjTXN5by https://t.co/z1Dvho7YpZ 14 minutes ago

Digitechpark

Priyanka Singh Young Ukraine chess couple 'killed by laughing gas' https://t.co/i89bheX4bO https://t.co/C3Q2ZdlO6p 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.