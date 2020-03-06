Linda Ot RT @jjsmokkieBOY57: Explosives detonated near U.S. Embassy in Tunisian capital; U.S. citizens told to stay away from area https://t.co/PDjx… 5 minutes ago Linda Fitzpatrick RT @politico: Tunisian media are reporting that two people on a motorcycle set off a blast near the U.S. Embassy in the Tunisian capital, T… 6 minutes ago juju Explosives detonated near U.S. Embassy in Tunisian capital; U.S. citizens told to stay away from area https://t.co/PDjxxu3lv5 6 minutes ago MR. Beach Bum RT @PoliticalShort: Two suicide bombers blew themselves up near the U.S. Embassy in the Tunisian capital, #Tunis, Friday, wounding five pol… 8 minutes ago Smokina Faso RT @ABC: DEVELOPING: Suicide bomber on motorcycle set off blast near U.S. Embassy in Tunisian capital, local media report. "Emergency pers… 13 minutes ago ChiRadio Report: Explosion near US Embassy in Tunisia https://t.co/J1jbwsOsSL 14 minutes ago Election News Channel Report: Explosion near US Embassy in Tunisia wounds 5 police https://t.co/W1gkY3RzLI 15 minutes ago James E. Burnside RT @cchoksy: Explosives detonated near U.S. Embassy in Tunisian capital; U.S. citizens told to stay away from area https://t.co/6F50QZRnBi 15 minutes ago