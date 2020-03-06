Global  

Report: Explosion near US Embassy in Tunisia wounds 5 police

WorldNews Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Report: Explosion near US Embassy in Tunisia wounds 5 policeTUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian media are reporting that a suicide bomber on a motorcycle has set...
Alleged suicide bomber 'blows self up' close to US Embassy in Tunisia [Video]Alleged suicide bomber 'blows self up' close to US Embassy in Tunisia

An attacker blew himself up close to the US embassy in the Tunisian capital of Tunis on Friday (March 6), local media reported. Footage shows debris strewn across a road, while a car is..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:45Published

Emergency services on the scene of US embassy blast in Tunisia [Video]Emergency services on the scene of US embassy blast in Tunisia

Emergency services were seen at the scene of an alleged suicide bombing near the US embassy in Tunis today (March 6). It was reported by local media that a man blew himself up close to the embassy..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:00Published


Report: Explosion near US Embassy in Tunisia

Tunisian media are reporting that a suicide bomber on a motorcycle has set off a blast near the U.S. Embassy in the Tunisian capital, Tunis. (March 6)  
USATODAY.com

Militant blast outside U.S. embassy in Tunis injures police: local radio

At least one militant on a motorbike blew himself up outside the U.S. embassy in Tunisia on Friday wounding five police, local media reported, in the country's...
Reuters

