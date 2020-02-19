Global  

Stephen Curry set to return for Warriors against Raptors

WorldNews Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Stephen Curry set to return for Warriors against RaptorsSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry is confident he has put his left hand through every possible test aside from actually getting into an NBA game. He will get that chance Thursday night, when the two-time MVP is set to return following a more than four-month absence with a broken left hand to play for Golden State against the Toronto Raptors. Curry said he is comfortable enough to play, though it may be months before his hand feels completely “normal” again to where he can compare it to the right side. Yet he still plans to play in the Tokyo Olympics this summer with the Team USA training camp scheduled to open in July. “Hopefully, there aren’t any thoughts and I get to play my game...
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX
News video: Stephen Curry Set to Return for Warriors Against Raptors

Stephen Curry Set to Return for Warriors Against Raptors 02:50

 Stephen Curry is confident he has put his left hand through every possible test aside from actually getting into an NBA game. Dennis O'Donnell reports from Chase Center. (3-5-20)

Stephen Curry to Return to Warriors on Thursday [Video]Stephen Curry to Return to Warriors on Thursday

Stephen Curry to Return to Warriors on Thursday The Golden State Warriors star will play against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. Curry shared his enthusiasm with his fans on Twitter. Stephen..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13

Ayesha Curry shuts down troll calling her a 'farm animal' [Video]Ayesha Curry shuts down troll calling her a 'farm animal'

Stephen and Ayesha Curry made headlines after a sultry picture from their romantic vacation went viral on social media.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47


Stephen Curry set to return for Warriors on Thursday night

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry is scheduled to return from a more than four-month absence with a broken left hand to play for Golden State against the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports, CBC.ca

latimessports

L.A. Times Sports Stephen Curry's return a bright spot in a dark season for Warriors https://t.co/BGAGlSKAev 47 seconds ago

nbariver

NBA River Steve Kerr lays out plan for Stephen Curry's return to action vs Raptors. https://t.co/YVnTHsTz6B 5 minutes ago

dormans2006

Calvin Tarpley Stephen Curry highlights: Warriors star hangs four-point play, drains 35-foot bomb on Raptors in return #Topbuzz https://t.co/6mn7OMtOiC 6 minutes ago

StefanBoye_

SiCARiO ☥ RT @NBA: Before Stephen Curry's return to the Warriors tonight, download the official NBA App before tonight’s game for highlights, news, s… 12 minutes ago

kingbulls1

Jhens Stephen Curry's sensational return marks first step in Warriors' potential resurrection of dynasty next season… https://t.co/BJSkYwHIXT 20 minutes ago

nbariver

NBA River Stephen Curry and his highlight plays make Warriors' loss to Raptors entertaining. https://t.co/e9WQFGcOQI 25 minutes ago

am640

640 Toronto Stephen Curry scored 23 points for Golden State in his anticipated return from a broken left hand, but the Toronto… https://t.co/32GNiTq79D 43 minutes ago

globalnewsto

Global News Toronto Stephen Curry scored 23 points for Golden State in his anticipated return from a broken left hand, but the Toronto… https://t.co/TLjIQfU67l 43 minutes ago

