Gunfire at ceremony in Kabul; Taliban denies attack

Friday, 6 March 2020
Gunfire at ceremony in Kabul; Taliban denies attackGunfire erupted at a memorial in Kabul attended by senior Afghan government officials Friday, in an attack on the same ceremony targeted by the Islamic State group last year. Afghan special forces arrived...
Afghan leader Abdullah escapes attack on ceremony in Kabul

Afghan leader Abdullah escapes attack on ceremony in KabulKabul: An attack took place at a ceremony in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Friday where a top Afghan political leader, Abdullah Abdullah, was present but he...


rhreid

Bob Reid Gunfire kills at least 27 people at ceremony in Kabul; Taliban denies attack - Middle East - Stripes #Afghanistan https://t.co/aiQ7Pp8Pd0 4 minutes ago

roseoshar7

rose RT @starsandstripes: At least 27 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured in an attack on a ceremony in Kabul https://t.co/a… 6 minutes ago

starsandstripes

Stars and Stripes At least 27 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured in an attack on a ceremony in Kabul https://t.co/afqAXVGx5q 37 minutes ago

RiggerWhite

Dave White RT @chadgarland: Afghan special forces arrived after the attack, which happened before noon. At least 18 people were injured, but that numb… 43 minutes ago

chadgarland

Lima Chadly Afghan special forces arrived after the attack, which happened before noon. At least 18 people were injured, but th… https://t.co/LiWuPmJEMZ 1 hour ago

ANTHONY54W

kevin w anthony RT @starsandstripes: The Taliban quickly denied involvement in the attack https://t.co/XSYP434bio 1 hour ago

Billchaddock55

Wgchaddock RT @JpLawrence3: Story by @pwwellman for @starsandstripes about an attack at ceremony in Kabul today. https://t.co/fQy9d3LPYv 2 hours ago

JpLawrence3

J.p. Lawrence Story by @pwwellman for @starsandstripes about an attack at ceremony in Kabul today. https://t.co/fQy9d3LPYv 2 hours ago

