Australia’s coronavirus cases rise, even as Scott Morrison’s pandemic plan draws praise

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

When it came to halting the spread of Covid-19, Australia seemed to have the upper hand. The country was among the first to ban travel from China on February 1, maintaining the restrictions in the following weeks despite pressure from universities that rely on Chinese... When it came to halting the spread of Covid-19, Australia seemed to have the upper hand. The country was among the first to ban travel from China on February 1, maintaining the restrictions in the following weeks despite pressure from universities that rely on Chinese... 👓 View full article

