Australia’s coronavirus cases rise, even as Scott Morrison’s pandemic plan draws praise

WorldNews Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Australia’s coronavirus cases rise, even as Scott Morrison’s pandemic plan draws praiseWhen it came to halting the spread of Covid-19, Australia seemed to have the upper hand. The country was among the first to ban travel from China on February 1, maintaining the restrictions in the following weeks despite pressure from universities that rely on Chinese...
Australian PM says world headed for 'pandemic,' puts emergency response plan in place [Video]Australian PM says world headed for 'pandemic,' puts emergency response plan in place

There is every sign the world is about to be gripped by a pandemic of coronavirus, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned on Thursday, as Canberra kicked off emergency measures to restrain the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:42Published

Australian PM says world headed for 'pandemic,' puts emergency response plan in place [Video]Australian PM says world headed for 'pandemic,' puts emergency response plan in place

There is every sign the world is about to be gripped by a pandemic of coronavirus, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned on Thursday, as Canberra kicked off emergency measures to restrain the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published


Coronavirus update LIVE: Scott Morrison expects COVID-19 to become global pandemic, announces plan for Australian response

The latest on the COVID-19 outbreak with updates from Australia and around the world.
Brisbane Times

Scott Morrison says coronavirus outbreak likely to become a pandemic as emergency response plan initiated

The travel ban on foreign nationals from China entering Australia has been extended, as the government prepares for the World Health Organization to declare a...
SBS Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

cindyceemerson

Cindy RT @guardian: Coronavirus latest updates: Iran warns it could use force to limit travel as cases rise sharply https://t.co/Z4Eig4KhQI 2 minutes ago

JohnsonDelreo

Delreo Johnson Coronavirus latest updates: Iran warns it could use force to limit travel as cases rise sharply https://t.co/kp5b6qhQJ4 3 minutes ago

visualplague

Visual Plague/ Global War Against the Rat Coronavirus latest updates: Iran warns it could use force to limit travel as cases rise sharply #COVID19… https://t.co/eXQwxfzbGI 4 minutes ago

glennthewatcher

TheWatcher/ “Germany now has more than 530 case of coronavirus, a rise of 150 from yesterday. On Monday the figure was 38.” https://t.co/LFFGDPUWYn 6 minutes ago

Alien1it

Open Your Mind #CoronaVirus latest updates: #Iran warns it could use force to limit travel as cases rise sharply. https://t.co/5SkYvtUXnj 19 minutes ago

QuanticNomad

Valentino Megale Coronavirus latest updates: Iran warns it could use force to limit travel as cases rise sharply https://t.co/ghzOnZQzNI 22 minutes ago

nevermore_007

I am what I am! 🌊🌊 🌊 Coronavirus latest updates: Iran warns it could use force to limit travel as cases rise sharply https://t.co/mciQDOtsZt 25 minutes ago

BalbaneroF

NERO FUENTES RT @AntonCountrySup: Coronavirus in India live updates: IPL very much on, all measures in place to handle virus threat, says Sourav Ganguly… 26 minutes ago

