U.S. stocks tumble amid growth worries

WorldNews Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
U.S. stocks tumble amid growth worriesNEW YORK, March 5 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks plunged in choppy trading on Thursday as fears of slower economic growth rattled investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 969.58 points, or 3.58...
News video: Time to rebalance portfolios, keep proceeds in cash: investment officer

Time to rebalance portfolios, keep proceeds in cash: investment officer 04:49

 Investors should consider rebalancing their portfolios amid the sell-off, and either keep the proceeds in cash or dollar-cost average into growth stocks, says Abbot Downing deputy CIO Carol Schleif.

Fed Cut Rates – But Grave Risks on Growth Remain: ICYMI [Video]Fed Cut Rates – But Grave Risks on Growth Remain: ICYMI

The cuts may be reversed when growth resumes. If it doesn't, the Fed can't cut much more. Still and all, stocks appear attractive.

Contrarian case for buying China stocks: strategist [Video]Contrarian case for buying China stocks: strategist

China has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, but it has the capacity to further stimulate its economy, and stocks are cheap, says Richard Bernstein Advisors CIO Dan Suzuki.

European Stocks See Another Big Sell-off, Settle Sharply Lower

European stocks tanked on Friday, extending losses to another session, amid mounting worries about the spread of the novel coronavirus and its imminent impact on...
RTTNews

3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Long-term growth investors should consider adding Alteryx, Shopify, and Splunk stocks to their portfolios.
Motley Fool

