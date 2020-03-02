Hachette workers stage walkout to protest publication of Woody Allen memoir
Friday, 6 March 2020 () Workers say company is not listening to their concerns over support for film-maker accused of sexual abuse Dozens of Hachette employees staged a walkout of its New York City offices on Thursday in protest against the company’s decision to publish Woody Allen’s autobiography. Grand Central, a...
