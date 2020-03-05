Global  

Grimes confirms she's expecting first child with Elon Musk

Friday, 6 March 2020
Grimes confirms she's expecting first child with Elon MuskGrimes has confirmed her tech billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk is the father of her first child. The singer, born Claire Boucher, has bared her baby bump in the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine, and in the...
 Grimes has confirmed her tech billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk is the father of her first child.

