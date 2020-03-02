Change in temperatures will not impact coronavirus spread: ICMR chief Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Amid a slight decline in temperature after rains lashed Delhi-NCR on Thursday, Indian Council of Medical Research director general Balram Bhargava said the change in weather will not have any impact on the spread of... Amid a slight decline in temperature after rains lashed Delhi-NCR on Thursday, Indian Council of Medical Research director general Balram Bhargava said the change in weather will not have any impact on the spread of... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Co-Diagnostics' coronavirus tests available for use by more US labs following FDA policy change Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) has made its COVID-19 (coronavirus) detection kits available to a swatch of certified laboratories following a Change in US Food...

Proactive Investors 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this