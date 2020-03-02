Global  

Nirbhaya case convict moves Supreme Court seeking restoration of his legal remedies

Friday, 6 March 2020
Plea seeks CBI probe into alleged “criminal conspiracy” hatched by the Centre, Delhi government
Nirbhaya Case: President Kovind rejects convict Pawan Gupta's mercy plea | Oneindia News [Video]Nirbhaya Case: President Kovind rejects convict Pawan Gupta's mercy plea | Oneindia News

THE PRESIDENT HAS REJECTED NIRBHAYA GANGRAPE AND MURDER CONVICT PAWAN GUPTA'S MERCY PETITION. UPROAR ERUPTED IN THE PARLIAMENT AS THE OPPOSITION DEMANDED THE RESIGNATION OF PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI..

West Bengal CM Mamamta Banerjee claims she was told Delhi violence was a planned genocide | Oneindia [Video]West Bengal CM Mamamta Banerjee claims she was told Delhi violence was a planned genocide | Oneindia

HOURS AFTER SUPREME COURT REJECTED HIS CURATIVE PETITION, NIRBHAYA CASE CONVICT PAWAN KUMAR GUPTA FILED A MERCY PLEA WITH THE PRESIDENT. THE SUPREME COURT TODAY AGREED TO HEAR CASES AGAINST BJP LEADERS..

SC dismisses curative plea of fourth Nirbhaya case convict Pawan Gupta

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a curative petition filed by convict Pawan Kumar Gupta who was sentenced to death in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rap
Nirbhaya case convict moves SC seeking restoration of his legal remedies

Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, moved a plea in the SC on Friday seeking restoration of all his legal...
