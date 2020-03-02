Kautilya This holds up our justice system as the sad joke it is. Nirbhaya case convict moves SC seeking restoration of his… https://t.co/HclquBDM66 38 seconds ago Times of India Nirbhaya case convict moves SC seeking restoration of his legal remedies https://t.co/Uq8hixfPhB via @TOIDelhi https://t.co/LBgWMulwcP 53 seconds ago India Legal #Nirbhaya: Case Convict #Mukesh moves SC, Seeking permission to file fresh curative & mercy plea. 2 minutes ago Ravi Law being taken for a jolly good ride by these convicts as well as the Public interest litigation Activists. #SC… https://t.co/1hYBRJxTHT 8 minutes ago News24 India #NirbhayaCase: Convict Mukesh Singh moves SC seeking restoration of his legal remedies https://t.co/kuZJsgRZtJ 10 minutes ago Kerala Kaumudi Weeks ahead of execution, Nirbhaya case convict moves SC seeking restoration of his legal remedies https://t.co/INrVJavGJs 13 minutes ago jobgujnews Nirbhaya case convict moves SC seeking restoration of his legal remedies https://t.co/H7m2V8UaSL 16 minutes ago Vineet Gupta Nirbhaya case convict moves Supreme Court seeking restoration of his legal remedies: https://t.co/bYmSEAAVha 18 minutes ago